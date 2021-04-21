8,151 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.