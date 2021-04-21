Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,401 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

