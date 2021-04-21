The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.