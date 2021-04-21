Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.36 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

