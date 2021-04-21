Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 238.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

TIGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

