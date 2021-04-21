Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 22.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 105.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $3,983,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

