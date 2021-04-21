Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408,580 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.