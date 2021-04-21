Zacks Investment Research Lowers AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.95 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,065 shares of company stock worth $5,127,366 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

