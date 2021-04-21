International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.33.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $139.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.