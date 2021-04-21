IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.