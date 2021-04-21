Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bloom Burton

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

