Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.19.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

