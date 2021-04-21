563,192 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 563,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of WWE opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

