Norges Bank Invests $27.23 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,225,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after buying an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

ELY opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

