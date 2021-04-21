Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Moxian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Moxian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moxian during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Moxian has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

