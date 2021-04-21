The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.