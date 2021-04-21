QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 334,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.