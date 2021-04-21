Porch Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 17,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 3,200 call options.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,176,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

