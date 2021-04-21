Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

