Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRK. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

