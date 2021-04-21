Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $59.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.80 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $243.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

