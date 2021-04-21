Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

