American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $115.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

