Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $363.52 million, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

