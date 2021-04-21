Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

