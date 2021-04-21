Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €620.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €509.70 ($599.65).

