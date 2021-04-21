Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €441.00 ($518.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €456.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €499.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($727.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

