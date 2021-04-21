EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of EH opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. EHang has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

