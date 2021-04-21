MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 691,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $495.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

