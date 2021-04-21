LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 342,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

LNSR opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

