Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares in the company, valued at $464,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

