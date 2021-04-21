Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 430 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 430 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 413.63.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

