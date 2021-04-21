Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.