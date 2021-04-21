Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,685 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 374,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 68,802 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $15,734,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

