Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.00

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

