Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,831,892 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 194,225 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,225 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 155,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

