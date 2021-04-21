Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.25

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 296818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

