Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.92

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 451370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 270.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 195,847 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $710,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

