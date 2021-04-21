Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.30

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

ATEYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

