Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,975,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

