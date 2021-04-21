Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,626,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -385.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

