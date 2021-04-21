Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.