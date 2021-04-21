U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USBK opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. U.S.A Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
U.S.A Bank Company Profile
