Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.64

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 17120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

SONVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

