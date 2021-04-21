Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.10

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 3006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.