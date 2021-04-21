AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.50

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5177377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

