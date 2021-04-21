KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

