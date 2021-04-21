FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FE. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 198,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 123.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.