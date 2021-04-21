Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 56,324 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,690,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.