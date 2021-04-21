GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock worth $69,597,442.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 143.0% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 700.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 298,750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $24,204,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

